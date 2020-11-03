Global  
 

Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Residents of U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris's ancestral village in southern India are hopeful that they will see her win in the Nov 3 U.S. elections.


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

Credit: ANI
Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrat Hickenlooper wins Senate race in Colorado

 Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation. (Nov. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
USATODAY.com

It was a long election night. Here's what we know so far — and what we don't

 The presidential race is down to three Rust Belt states, Republicans appear likely to retain Senate control and Democrats have edge in House.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

People in Kamala Harris' Indian ancestral village are performing special prayers for her victory

Residents in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India have offered special prayers to wish her...
SBS - Published Also reported by •NPR


Village in India prays Kamala Harris' victory

A village in India that was home to the grandparents of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala...
CBS News - Published


Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News

Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..

Credit: Oneindia
US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win [Video]

US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic..

Credit: HT Digital Content
India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump [Video]

India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump

A Hindu right-wing group in New Delhi held special prayers for U.S. President Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections on Tuesday (November 03).

Credit: Reuters Studio