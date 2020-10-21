Global  
 

Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery, after the 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday.


Sean Connery: Harrison Ford pays tribute to 'dear friend'

 The actor, who starred with Sir Sean in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, says: "God we had fun".
BBC News

Harrison Ford recalls working with his Indiana Jones dad Sean Connery

 Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sean Connery, his on-screen father from 1989 movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Connery, the legendary..
WorldNews
Harrison Ford calls on leaders to stop politicizing climate change [Video]

Harrison Ford calls on leaders to stop politicizing climate change

Harrison Ford, a long-time environmental activist, is speaking out against leaders who make climate change a “divisive issue”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Dementia ‘Took its Toll’ on Sean Connery, Wife Says

 The actor, who died this weekend, struggled with the debilitating condition in his final months, his wife told The Daily Mail.
NYTimes.com

As Election Day arrives, John Legend, Lady Gaga and more stars make final push for Biden, Trump

 After months of a presidential race that saw major engagement from Hollywood, stars are making a final push to encourage voting in Tuesday's election.
USATODAY.com
Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic [Video]

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic

Jenner threw a rooftop party in Hollywood to celebrate Halloween and her 25th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

