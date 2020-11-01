Global  
 

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11/4 6AM

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11/4 6AM
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11/4 6AM

Tropical Storm Eta expected to intensify into the season's 12th hurricane on Monday

Tropical Storm Eta is the 28th named storm of a historic Atlantic hurricane season, which has tied...
Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties most storms on record; forecast to become hurricane

A newly formed Tropical Storm, Eta, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday and has tied...
Hurricane Eta heading towards parts of South Florida [Video]

Hurricane Eta heading towards parts of South Florida

Hurricane Eta is currently hitting Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm. The storm could approach parts of South Florida next week.

Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras [Video]

Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras

Strong winds associated with Hurricane Eta hit the eastern coast of Honduras on Monday (November 2).The footage was filmed by @acordovaa12 in Puerto Lempira.

Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Monday morning, and additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.

