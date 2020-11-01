Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11/4 6AM

Hurricane Eta heading towards parts of South FloridaHurricane Eta is currently hitting Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm. The storm could approach parts of South Florida next week.
Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of HondurasStrong winds associated with Hurricane Eta hit the eastern coast of Honduras on Monday (November 2).The footage was filmed by @acordovaa12 in Puerto Lempira.
Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A SeasonTropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Monday morning, and additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.