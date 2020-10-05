'Public will win': Arnab Goswami flashes victory sign outside Alibaug Police Station

BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. His lawyer Gaurav Parker alleged that Goswami was assaulted by the police. He also said that Goswami's wife wasn't informed about his arrest. "His arrest was not informed to his wife. He was assaulted by 2 police officers. His family members were pushed and house was cordoned off for 3 hours. There are abrasions on his left hand and an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police", said Parker.
Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh reacted on reports that AIIMS has stated suicide as cause pf actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ruling out murder angle. "We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well," said Police Commissioner, Singh.
Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai police, and the Thackeray family. The AIIMS panel found that Sushant died due to suicide, and not murder. No injuries other than those of hanging, were found on his body, said reports quoting the AIIMS findings. AIIMS had been asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to vet the autopsy report by Mumbai's Cooper hospital. Reacting to the reports, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that he was not at all surprised. Apparently commenting on Sushant father's lawyer's demand for a fresh forensic exam, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if people didn't trust even the CBI now, then he was speechless. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56Published
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37Published
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published