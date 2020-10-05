Global  
 

'Public will win': Arnab Goswami flashes victory sign outside Alibaug Police Station

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami flashed victory sign after he was taken from Alibaug Police Station on November 04.

Mumbai Police earlier arrested Goswami from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

As he was taken away by the police, Goswami said, "People will fight, and they will win.

We will fight.

Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) and Param Bir Singh (Mumbai Police Commissioner) can't do any harm to me, no matter how much they beat me."


'It's a black day': JP Nadda attacks Congress, Maha govt over Arnab's arrest [Video]

'It's a black day': JP Nadda attacks Congress, Maha govt over Arnab's arrest

BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.

He was assaulted by police, family members were pushed: Arnab Goswami's Lawyer [Video]

He was assaulted by police, family members were pushed: Arnab Goswami's Lawyer

Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. His lawyer Gaurav Parker alleged that Goswami was assaulted by the police. He also said that Goswami's wife wasn't informed about his arrest. "His arrest was not informed to his wife. He was assaulted by 2 police officers. His family members were pushed and house was cordoned off for 3 hours. There are abrasions on his left hand and an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police", said Parker.

SSR death case: 'Not at all surprised by AIIMS forensic report,' says Mumbai CP [Video]

SSR death case: 'Not at all surprised by AIIMS forensic report,' says Mumbai CP

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh reacted on reports that AIIMS has stated suicide as cause pf actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ruling out murder angle. "We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well," said Police Commissioner, Singh.

Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report [Video]

Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report

Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai police, and the Thackeray family. The AIIMS panel found that Sushant died due to suicide, and not murder. No injuries other than those of hanging, were found on his body, said reports quoting the AIIMS findings. AIIMS had been asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to vet the autopsy report by Mumbai's Cooper hospital. Reacting to the reports, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that he was not at all surprised. Apparently commenting on Sushant father's lawyer's demand for a fresh forensic exam, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if people didn't trust even the CBI now, then he was speechless. Watch the full video for more.

Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what [Video]

Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what

A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate [Video]

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest, what did she say: Listen in|Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest, what did she say: Listen in|Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami’s detainment by the Alibaug Police in an abetment to suicide case. Kangana, sharing a video, said that many ‘free speech..

'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station [Video]

'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai..

Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was..

