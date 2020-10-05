'Public will win': Arnab Goswami flashes victory sign outside Alibaug Police Station

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami flashed victory sign after he was taken from Alibaug Police Station on November 04.

Mumbai Police earlier arrested Goswami from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

As he was taken away by the police, Goswami said, "People will fight, and they will win.

We will fight.

Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) and Param Bir Singh (Mumbai Police Commissioner) can't do any harm to me, no matter how much they beat me."