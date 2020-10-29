US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe Biden's Democrats of fraud, declared that he would go to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.

The Biden camp called Trump's bid to stop vote counting outrageous and unprecedented.

The President said the Republicans were about to celebrate a beautiful victory when suddenly something happened.

Republicans were winning in many other states and we were just about to declare it and then suddenly this fraud happened there.

Earlier, the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden asserted that he's on track to win the election, warning supporters that it would take time to finish counting the votes.

