Court To Hold Hearing Over Provisional Ballots Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:22s - Published 4 minutes ago Court To Hold Hearing Over Provisional Ballots Republican lawmakers and candidates are suing Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Seeliger RT @girlsreallyrule: There is an ongoing battle over ballots cast in Harris County, the most populous and Dem leaning county in TX. The fed… 2 days ago

Related videos from verified sources MN Voters Rush To The Polls Following Appeals Court Ruling



A federal appeals court ruled Minnesota cannot extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots. After hearing of the change, many in the metro are standing in lines to vote, Erin Hassanzadeh reports.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:35 Published 5 days ago