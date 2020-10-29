Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Maradona to undergo brain surgery: doctor Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot in Buenos Aires.

News24 - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic https://t.co/uRV04ejjoa https://t.co/Iv383gGlp5 7 minutes ago L. Cruz/outdoors is fun Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery (ESPN) 15 minutes ago DisNaija Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot Argentine football great Diego Maradona underwent success… https://t.co/IEZastfpwH 34 minutes ago Abubakar Muhammad RT @legitngnews: Maradona's doctor: "Diego is under control. He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out tomorr… 35 minutes ago Legit.ng Maradona's doctor: "Diego is under control. He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out… https://t.co/SSAxNVLWeZ 35 minutes ago PrimeNewsGhana Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery https://t.co/5mut9Suf23 55 minutes ago Mwangi J™ RT @NationAfrica: Argentine football great undergoes successful brain surgery https://t.co/LTJOfF73zb 58 minutes ago The National Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery https://t.co/dKL4rMtcYH https://t.co/g9YzSt8KGZ 1 hour ago