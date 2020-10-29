Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic

Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player

Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery [Video]

Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery

Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the brain. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Maradona brain surgery 'successful', media team says [Video]

Maradona brain surgery 'successful', media team says

Diego Maradona has successfully undergone an operation for possible bleedingon his brain, his public relations team said. In a statement released onTuesday night, the 1986 World Cup winner's public relations team said theoperation "was all successful and it happened as expected."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Argentina legend Maradona 'recovering well' in hospital

 Argentina legend Diego Maradona is recovering well after being admitted to hospital, his doctor says.
BBC News

Diego Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina

 Football legend Diego Maradona, who recently turned 60, has been admitted to a hospital in Argentina. Maradona has been reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in..
WorldNews

Leopoldo Luque Leopoldo Luque


Buenos Aires Buenos Aires Capital and largest city of Argentina

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope's civil union comments

 ROME -- The Vatican says Pope Francis’ comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview,..
WorldNews

Argentina to buy 25 mln doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

 BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Argentina could obtain 25 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" between December 2020 and January 2021,...
WorldNews
Clashes with police as illegal settlement in Buenos Aires evicted [Video]

Clashes with police as illegal settlement in Buenos Aires evicted

Close to 600 families have been illegally occupying the area of almost 100 hectares since July.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Maradona to undergo brain surgery: doctor

Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot in Buenos Aires.
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic https://t.co/uRV04ejjoa https://t.co/Iv383gGlp5 7 minutes ago

cruzzeroutdoors

L. Cruz/outdoors is fun Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery (ESPN) 15 minutes ago

Dis_Naija

DisNaija Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot Argentine football great Diego Maradona underwent success… https://t.co/IEZastfpwH 34 minutes ago

contentedguy

Abubakar Muhammad RT @legitngnews: Maradona's doctor: "Diego is under control. He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out tomorr… 35 minutes ago

legitngnews

Legit.ng Maradona's doctor: "Diego is under control. He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out… https://t.co/SSAxNVLWeZ 35 minutes ago

primenewsghana

PrimeNewsGhana Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery https://t.co/5mut9Suf23 55 minutes ago

MwangiJmacs

Mwangi J™ RT @NationAfrica: Argentine football great undergoes successful brain surgery https://t.co/LTJOfF73zb 58 minutes ago

TheNationalNews

The National Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery https://t.co/dKL4rMtcYH https://t.co/g9YzSt8KGZ 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Maradona neurosurgeon: Diego's very well [Video]

Maradona neurosurgeon: Diego's very well

Diego Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, says the Argentina legend has undergone successful brain surgery and is 'very well'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published
Zidane sends Maradona get well message [Video]

Zidane sends Maradona get well message

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sends Diego Maradona a get well soon message after the Argentina legend underwent successful brain surgery.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published
Maradona brain surgery 'successful' [Video]

Maradona brain surgery 'successful'

Diego Maradona arrives at the Olivos Clinic ahead of a brain operation, which doctors say has been successful.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published