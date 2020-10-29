Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic

Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the brain. Adam Reed reports.
Diego Maradona has successfully undergone an operation for possible bleedingon his brain, his public relations team said. In a statement released onTuesday night, the 1986 World Cup winner's public relations team said theoperation "was all successful and it happened as expected."
