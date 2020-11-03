Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots

A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely-fought battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Florida. Gavino Garay reports.
In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published