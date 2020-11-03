Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots
The decision was made by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots [Video]

U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots

A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely-fought battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Florida. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

U.S. Postal Service blows deadline to check for missing ballots. Some 300,000 can't be traced.

 The window is closing fast. The deadline for mail-in ballots either ends as the polls close tonight or has already passed in 29 states.
USATODAY.com

Emmet G. Sullivan Emmet G. Sullivan American judge

Related news from verified sources

Federal judge orders USPS to sweep facilities to make sure no mail-in ballots are left behind

As Election Day deadlines loom, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the USPS to sweep facilities...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this

notCurrry

Steph RT @funder: BREAKING: Federal Judge Emmett Sullivan orders USPS to sweep facilities for remaining mail ballots and immediately send them fo… 5 minutes ago

ohiomail

ohiomail RT @thehill: JUST IN: Federal judge orders USPS to rush delivery of mail ballots as deadlines near https://t.co/l6jKftSHkW https://t.co/8Jf… 8 minutes ago

John_Beckham14

Todd B RT @John_Beckham14: Federal judge orders USPS inspectors to sweep mail facilities for unsent ballots https://t.co/0VWAkSvoPz via @msnbc Thi… 8 minutes ago

DebbieMayf

Deedee M RT @4seasonspix: @AngrierWHStaff Exactly! No blue candidate, who thinks he/she lost, should concede! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Awe7kM84Kl 10 minutes ago

PiRovinj

PIRovinj RT @glennkirschner2: Thank you - AGAIN - Judge Emmet Sullivan. If one solitary ballot goes undelivered, DeJoy should be Ordered to Show Cau… 13 minutes ago

Ithinkitscatchy

Ithinkitscatchy RT @4seasonspix: @glennkirschner2 No @TheDemocrats candidate, who thinks he/she lost, should concede! Stop congratulating your opponents pr… 16 minutes ago

gasior_gina

Gina Gasior RT @jimsciutto: Federal judge orders USPS to sweep all processing facilities in several states by 3pm to “ensure that no ballots have been… 31 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes [Video]

Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes

In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Postal inspectors sweep processing facilities [Video]

Postal inspectors sweep processing facilities

A U.S. District Judge has ordered that the USPS conduct a sweep of several mail sorting facilities on Tuesday to ensure that all mail-in ballots will be promptly delivered to state election boards.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published
Judge tells USPS to sweep facilities for ballots so they can be delivered to election officials [Video]

Judge tells USPS to sweep facilities for ballots so they can be delivered to election officials

A U.S. District Judge ordered that the USPS conduct a sweep of several mail sorting facilities on Tuesday to ensure that all mail-in ballots will be promptly delivered to state election boards.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:03Published