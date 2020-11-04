Could The 2020 Election Be The Next “Bush v. Gore”?

With Donald Trump declaring presidential election victory despite the fact votes are still being counted, could 2020 be a repeat of the infamous George W.

Bush versus Al Gore drama?

Back in 2000, a recount dispute was settled by the United States Supreme Court, and Bush was eventually declared the winner 36 days after the election.

With the race still tight between Trump and Biden, we look at how the legal battle could play out.