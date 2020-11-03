Bihar polls: JP Nadda urges people to give 'aaram' to prince of 'jungle raj'

BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his statement in Bihar's Madhubani public rally on Mumbai terror attack and said that Congress got scared to teach lesson to Pakistan despite people wanted it. "Congress was in power and supported by RJD when Mumbai terror attack took place. People wanted Pakistan to be taught a lesson, but Congress got scared. After Pulwama attack, PM said we'll avenge death of our soldiers and we did it by going inside Pakistan. Can Congress do it?" said Yogi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi on November 03 cast their votes at polling booth number 160 in Patna. The polling for 94 Assembly constituencies across 17 districts of Bihar is underway. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray.
Onions were flung towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors while he was addressing a public meeting in Madhubani for the third phase of the assembly elections. Kumar was talking on employment issues when onions came flying at him at the rally in support of his party nominee Sudhanshu Shekhar at Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency, but it missed the target. The onions thrown from a distance fell before reaching the stage. The security personnel flung into action and covered the CM, who continued with his speech. Watch the full video for more details.
An unidentified man pelted onions at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his election rally in Madhubani. The incident happened during Nitish Kumar's address. He said, "We will get a by-pass constructed everywhere, and where we will not get enough land for construction, then we will get a flyover constructed there. We will give opportunities to people belonging to all castes." Following his statement, an unidentified man pelted onions on Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar said, "Keep on throwing, please leave him, leave him. Don't touch him." CM continued with her rally after the attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his rally in Araria, Bihar. PM Modi reiterated his ‘double yuvraj’ attack on the opposition and said that people of Bihar know who want to work for the state and who want to work for their own families. In a direct attack on the RJD and the Congress, PM Modi said that dynastic politics has lost and democracy thrived in Bihar. ‘People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar,’ PM Modi said. He said that while the last decade was about fulfilling basic necessities, the next will be about fulfilling aspirations of the people of the state. PM Modi’s rally comes as phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. The third & final phase is scheduled to be held on 7th of November while the result will be declared on 10th of November. The Nitish Kumar led NDA is fighting for another term and their main challenger is the RJD led Mahagathbandhan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes. Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths. LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna. Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason behind the spike in cases. ‘About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too,’ the Delhi health minister said. He further said the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over the Delhi High Court overturning their decision on reserving ICU beds in private hospitals. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, Delhi has 36,375 active coronavirus cases, while 3,60,069 patients have been cured so far. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,725 fresh cases that came out of the 59,540 tests conducted on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details on the Covid situation in the capital.
Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new..