Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:50s - Published
US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election.

"I expect Biden to get through.

Florida's important because if Trump loses it he'll have to say goodbye.

But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," G Balachandran said.

Reacting on the remarks of Biden who said if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, Balachandran said: "The US is in very critical position today.

What Joe Biden says, look we are not a separate place.

But we can fight politically we will go to work together.

That was not the case with Trump.

God help America if Trumps's win four years more." Watch the video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Nandy: Biden would be in Britain's national interest [Video]

Nandy: Biden would be in Britain's national interest

Shadow Foreign Secretary, Lisa Nandy has said that it is "absolutely clear" that a Biden win in the US election would be in Britain's national interest. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

How Biden and Trump Can Each Still Win the Presidency

 The president was able to close off several avenues to an early Biden win, but the former vice president still has a number of options.
NYTimes.com

US Presidential Election Results 2020: Betting market in favour of Trump or Biden?

 US Presidential Election Result 2020: It's a nail-biting election result in the US right now, with both the candidates giving a tough fight to each other in the..
DNA

AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump's win in Florida helps deliver a red wave of Republican victories

 Led by Trump's performance at the top of the ticket, Republicans charged to victory up and down the ballot in Florida, leaving Democrats reeling.
USATODAY.com
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

US election: Five states that will determine Trump v Biden

 Dozens of states have been called in the US presidential election but it is still very much up in the air.Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win and he's..
New Zealand Herald

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video [Video]

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory [Video]

Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory

Residents of U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris's ancestral village in southern India are hopeful that they will see her win in the Nov 3 U.S. elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump statements 'dangerous', says US politics expert [Video]

Trump statements 'dangerous', says US politics expert

Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politics,says Donald Trump's vow to drag the US election into the courts with votes yetto be counted is "dangerous" and "reckless".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

U.S. formally exits climate change-fighting Paris Accord

 Trump administration triggered the process a year ago. The exit makes it harder for other nations to tackle global warming but has no immediate impact.
CBS News
Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting [Video]

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting, claiming fraud andintends to go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Michigan

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped in Southfield, Michigan, on Election Day...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

Kiwifoxbear

Dave Stratton RT @HKrassenstein: As much as you may want Trump to win, this is America, and votes count. Even the votes which you don't like. Saying ot… 8 seconds ago

ddrohan

Dominic Drohan America is dead. Long live the Evil Empire of Trump. Savor your vote for fascism, idiots. It's the last free electi… https://t.co/CElYRXIkXt 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Camila Cabello votes for 'character, decency, justice, truth and trust' on Election Day [Video]

Camila Cabello votes for 'character, decency, justice, truth and trust' on Election Day

Camila Cabello has urged her fans and followers to vote by revealing who she chose as America's next leader.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Stocks volatile as traders sweat U.S. vote result [Video]

Stocks volatile as traders sweat U.S. vote result

A U.S. election that looks too close to call put stocks on a wild ride, while money flowed into government bonds and other perceived safe havens. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published