John Legend gets tattoo to remember son

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:38s - Published
John Legend gets tattoo to remember son

John Legend gets tattoo to remember son

John Legend has got a matching tattoo with his wife Chrissy Teigen in honour of their baby son.


John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen of baby son Jack’s name after his death

John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen of baby son Jack’s name after his death John Legend also has a matching tattoo with Chrissy Teigen in tribute to their son Jack (Picture:...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



