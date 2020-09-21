Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ant Group's Record-Setting IPO Is Suspended

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Ant Group's Record-Setting IPO Is Suspended

Ant Group's Record-Setting IPO Is Suspended

The initial public offering (IPO) for the Alibaba spinoff was in line to set a new global record of just under $34.5 billion.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ant Group Ant Group Chinese payment company

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary': state media [Video]

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary': state media

China's shock move to suspend Ant Group's record $37 billion listing was described as necessary and reasonable by state media on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

Jack Ma’s fortune slumps $3 billion after Ant IPO freeze

 INTERNATIONAL - Jack Ma was poised to become Asia’s richest person with Ant Group’s public offering. Instead his net worth has tumbled and both retail and..
WorldNews
The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group [Video]

The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Alibaba Group Alibaba Group Hangzhou-based group of Internet-based e-commerce businesses

Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History [Video]

Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History

Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Ant Group's IPO sees record $3tn in retail demand

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group Co Ltd’s initial...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


Ant Group IPO Suspended in Hong Kong And Shanghai; Alibaba Shares Slump

Shanghai Stocks Exchange officials have suspended Ant Group's $37 billion IPO, the biggest on record,...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post


Ant Group dual-listed IPO might net $315B valuation

A record-setting initial public offering is expected to bring Ant Group a valuation of $315 billion....
SmartBrief - Published


Tweets about this

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress Regulators suspended Ant Group's record-setting $34.5 billion stock offering two days before trading was due to sta… https://t.co/FkZ8HnCn7k 2 hours ago

acquisition_int

Acquisition Intl Ant Group’s world record-setting initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong has been suspended. 👉… https://t.co/YSy0oILZax 2 hours ago

Wolfdwell

Ghost RT @Reuters: China slammed the brakes on what was supposed to be Ant Group's $37 billion record-setting fintech stock market listing https:… 3 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Regulators suspended Ant Group’s record-setting $34.5 billion stock offering two days before trading was due to sta… https://t.co/NbCjAaIxcB 3 hours ago

BennyA13

Benny Abad RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: China slammed the brakes on what was supposed to be Ant Group's $37 billion record-setting fintech stock market list… 4 hours ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business WATCH: China slammed the brakes on what was supposed to be Ant Group's $37 billion record-setting fintech stock mar… https://t.co/cyUt4Zty7T 4 hours ago

marketstodays

Markets Today China slammed the brakes on what was supposed to be Ant Group's $37 billion record-setting fintech stock market lis… https://t.co/SFLDM1qdSB 6 hours ago

Aroguden

Aroguden #China slammed the brakes on what was supposed to be #Ant Group's $37 billion record-setting fintech stock market l… https://t.co/TFAKFW5Pzl 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

How a little Ant became a financial giant [Video]

How a little Ant became a financial giant

As China's Ant Group prepares for its stock market debut, we look at how it established its empire.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:01Published
Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand [Video]

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO [Video]

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published