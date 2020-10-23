How Maine and Nebraska's congressional district method could be crucial in this election Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago How Maine and Nebraska's congressional district method could be crucial in this election The congressional district method was first implemented in Maine in 1972 and in Nebraska since 1991. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nebraska and Maine's district voting method could be crucial in this election. Here's why. Using the "congressional district method," Maine and Nebraska have a few contests that could be...

USATODAY.com - Published 6 hours ago



