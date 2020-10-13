Global  
 

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:22s - Published
UK terror threat level raised to 'severe'

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe'

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack on home soil is very likely.

The move comes after recent terror attacks in France and Austria.

Report by Thomasl.

