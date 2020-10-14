Global  
 

Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to beat the New York Giants Monday night.

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL's Tre Boston Gets Diamond #33 Pendants For Whole Family, Even Baby!

 Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston's family is now the most ICED OUT in the league ... with the NFL vet gifting his wife and son matching #33 diamond pendants!!..
TMZ.com

NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Which players, teams are better off?

 There wasn't much drama on deadline day itself, but the trades — or lack thereof — in recent weeks still sparked some notable story lines.
USATODAY.com

NFL Fines JuJu Smith-Schuster $5k for Sock Violation, Seriously

 The NFL ain't messing around with its sock policy -- hitting 2 star Pittsburgh Steelers players with $5k fines for showing too much leg during a game! Steelers..
TMZ.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fend off New York Giants' late rally

 The New York Giants' comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short in the final seconds after the refs picked up a flag on a two-point try.
USATODAY.com
Bucs' Pierre-Paul wants to 'destroy' Giants on Monday night [Video]

Bucs' Pierre-Paul wants to 'destroy' Giants on Monday night

Bucs's pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has a warning for the Giants, the team that traded him to Tampa Bay just over two years ago.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

Antonio Brown Moved In With Tom Brady after Signing with Tampa Bay Bucs

 Tom Brady has a new celebrity roommate -- and it's Antonio Brown. The Bucs QB invited AB to live with him at Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa after the WR signed a..
TMZ.com

New York Giants New York Giants National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury

Football Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans. Prescott had suffered a horrific injury during the NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants. Prescott has since undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. CNN reports that there is no word yet on when Prescott may be returning to the field.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tom Brady overtakes Drew Brees as NFL leading passing touchdown record holder

Tom Brady re-takes the NFL touchdown passing record as he moves to 561 for his career with a scoring...
Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons [Video]

Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons

During Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Mahomes had 416 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Tom Brady eager to reunite with Antonio Brown [Video]

Tom Brady eager to reunite with Antonio Brown

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown's had his share of off-the-field problems, but Tampa Bay thinks signing the 32-year-old was the right decision.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published
Four things to know ahead of Antonio Brown's return [Video]

Four things to know ahead of Antonio Brown's return

SportsPulse: Antonio Brown is back -- again. USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell prepares us with four important facts you need to know as the enigmatic wide receiver returns to the game alongside Tom Brady..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:06Published