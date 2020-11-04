Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in Kentucky

Global  
 

The race between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic candidate Amy McGrath was called a win for McConnell by the Associated Press.


The Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country. On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Democrats worked over time to try to oust McConnell. Democrats voters were shocked that Mr. McConnell filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat days before the election. The New York Times reports that McConnell won close to 60% of the vote. McGrath won under 35%.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election on Tuesday, though his party's majority in the chamber remains imperiled as it defends 12 hotly contested seats while Democrats are on the defense in just two races.

The South Carolina Republican Senator won the race. which was one of the most expensive in the history of the US Congress.

Democrat Hickenlooper wins Senate race in Colorado

 Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation. (Nov. 4)
 
Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky

 McConnell defeated Amy McGrath, who narrowly won the Democratic primary but still sustained a fundraising advantage over her opponent.
Mitch McConnell defeats Democrat Amy McGrath to keep his seat in the Senate

 Amy McGrath was a fundraising powerhouse whose campaign raked in around $90 million — over $30 million more than Mitch McConnell amassed.
Coronavirus updates: Kentucky passes 'grim milestone'; Europe increases restrictions; 21 states set weekly case records; 232K US deaths

 As the US continues to set daily records in new COVID-19 cases, voters were undeterred Tuesday by pandemic. The nation has seen more than 232K deaths.
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida's important because if Trump loses it he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," G Balachandran said. Reacting on the remarks of Biden who said if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, Balachandran said: "The US is in very critical position today. What Joe Biden says, look we are not a separate place. But we can fight politically we will go to work together. That was not the case with Trump. God help America if Trumps's win four years more." Watch the video for more details.

Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old...
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is...
Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) held his seat, staving off a challenge from Amy McGrath.

In a closely watched race, the Republican Senator was reelected despite a strong push by Democrats nationwide to replace him.

