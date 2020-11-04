Voting machine issues in Lee County Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:41s - Published 3 minutes ago Voting machine issues in Lee County There are still ballot boxes undelivered to the Lee County Elections Office that need to be counted because of a mishap with voting machines. 0

EXPERIENCED ISSUES WITHREJECTING BALLOTS.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH SPOKEWITH THE SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONSAND HAS THE DETAILS FOR US THISMORNING.Supervisor of elections TommDoyle says there are stiballot boxes that need to bedelivered here to be counted.He says that should happen latertoday, but this all stems from avoting machine issue that we'vebeen covering throughout theday.Police had to escort bags ofballots into the building herebecause they were rejected bvoting machines at severaldifferent precincts.For some reason, the machineswould not accept the second pageof the ballot with theamendments on it.Doyle says there are hundreds ofballots at this point that stillneed to be counted, and it'sgoing to take until Thursday toget that done.I asked him why it's going totake that long.Tommy Doyle, Lee CountySupervisor of Elections:"Because our equipment is comingback in on tomorrow, so by thetime that we retrieve them fromthe polling boxes, it will belate Wednesday, so probablyThursday we'll tabulate it."(14s)And all night the Supervisor ofelections was saying that theballots would be counted intheir entirety on Tuesday night,so clearly they weren't able tostick to that schedule.I've spoken with voters here whosaid they've voted in the countyfor 20 years or more and neverseen something like this, soclearly a learning opportunityfor the Supervisor of Elect





