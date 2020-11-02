Global  
 

Sen. Cory Booker Projected Winner In New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:10s - Published
Incumbent Democrat Cory Booker is the projected winner in New Jersey's U.S. Senate race.


Live results of the New Jersey Senate contest between Cory Booker and GOP challenger Rik Mehta

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Cory Booker faces off against Rik Mehta for a New Jersey Senate seat.
Business Insider - Published


