Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amendment 2 in Florida

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Amendment 2 in Florida
Amendment 2 in Florida

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Amendments 3 and 4 in Florida [Video]

Amendments 3 and 4 in Florida

Amendments 3 and 4 in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:04Published
Trump Defeats Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump Defeats Biden in Florida

The president took the largest of the traditional swing states.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Florida firefighters rescue horse trapped in septic tank

 Firefighters in Marion County, Florida, rescued a horse from a septic tank on Friday, October 30.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Election 2020: Minimum wage amendment in Florida close to passing


SeekingAlpha - Published

Florida just became the most conservative state yet to approve a $15 minimum wage. This could raise wages for 2.5 million workers, supporters said.

About 61% of voters voted in favour of the amendment on election night, making Florida the eighth...
Business Insider - Published

Florida Amendment 3 to enact top 2 primaries: results

Florida is voting on Amendment 3, a ballot initiative to replace Florida's current partisan primaries...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

CRM0523

Chad🇺🇸🇹🇹💸🗽♨️😒 RT @qz: Florida is the eighth state to adopt an eventual $15-an-hour pay floor, joining California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massac… 5 seconds ago

llcooljoe

Joey says VOTE 🗳🇺🇸 @KG54059168 I don’t want the rest. I’ll come to yall. Fuck Florida. It’s a shot hole that just passed an amendment… https://t.co/8Z3J6W1EAF 14 seconds ago

winterofyuki

Yuki Fujiwara @olivinearc The organizations that opposed this amendment was the lodging association and resturant association. Fl… https://t.co/YIrvJl329C 38 seconds ago

lolobaybee_

Lauren RT @FOX13News: #BREAKING: Floridians have passed Amendment 2, raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. DETAILS: https://t.co/pblbcX… 57 seconds ago

CornflowerCorv1

🌠Coryn🌠 {somewhat inactive} RT @fightfor15: BREAKING: Florida just became the 8th state to pass a $15 minimum wage with a SUPERMAJORITY of Floridians voting YES to Ame… 1 minute ago

Idontsvenumbers

Dolphins 4-3, Saints 5-2 RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - Florida voters have approved an amendment raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next six years. ht… 2 minutes ago

McKennaKingTV

McKenna King AMENDMENT 2 | This amendment did pass, which means Florida's minimum wage will increase incrementally to $15 over t… https://t.co/6XyRZq3oke 2 minutes ago

itismichaelv

Michael V RT @OfficialJoelF: FLORIDA: Voters approved Amendment 2 to raise the minimum wage in the state to $15 by 2026 https://t.co/oFIJDR8HEo 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Results For Top Florida Amendments On 2020 Ballot [Video]

Results For Top Florida Amendments On 2020 Ballot

Voters agreed to increase the minimum wage. However, amendments 3 and 4 did not pass.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:43Published
Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 pass on Florida ballot [Video]

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 pass on Florida ballot

Amendment 2, a minimum wage increase, has passed in Florida along with three other amdendments.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:41Published
Voters to decide on raising Florida's minimum wage in this election [Video]

Voters to decide on raising Florida's minimum wage in this election

Amendment two is on the ballot this election as voters decide on raising Florida's minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:08Published