US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News



As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:31 Published 1 hour ago

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting



Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 hours ago