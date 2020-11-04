Election Officials Brace for Large Turnout, Lawsuits as Polls Open
Long lines are expected as voters head to the polls for the 2020 presidential election amidst a global pandemic.
Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for BallotsThe decision was made by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday.
Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots CastAccording to the US Elections Project, more than 100.6 million people voted early before the official Election Day on November 3rd.
Ohio voters react to polls closing after long election cycleOhio voters react to polls closing after long election cycle