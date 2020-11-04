Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Officials Brace for Large Turnout, Lawsuits as Polls Open

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Election Officials Brace for Large Turnout, Lawsuits as Polls Open

Election Officials Brace for Large Turnout, Lawsuits as Polls Open

Long lines are expected as voters head to the polls for the 2020 presidential election amidst a global pandemic.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots [Video]

Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots

The decision was made by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots Cast [Video]

Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots Cast

According to the US Elections Project, more than 100.6 million people voted early before the official Election Day on November 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Ohio voters react to polls closing after long election cycle [Video]

Ohio voters react to polls closing after long election cycle

Ohio voters react to polls closing after long election cycle

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:05Published