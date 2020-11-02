Arizona was a battleground state in 2020 election

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. electionU.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.
US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contestA look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states.
The Battle for WisonsinWisconsin has become another focal point in this election as President Trump was able to flip the state in 2016. Now, the state is proving to be another key battleground for the candidates.