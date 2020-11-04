Why was paneer tikka trending ahead of US Elections ? | Oneindia NEws

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia
A day before the US Presidential Elections, paneer tikka was trending on Twitter.

Why is that?

Well, a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of her 'comfort cooking' and choice of dish as tribute to Kamala Harris sparked a social media avalanche of reactions.

