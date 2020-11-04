Why was paneer tikka trending ahead of US Elections ? | Oneindia NEws
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published
A day before the US Presidential Elections, paneer tikka was trending on Twitter.
Why is that?
Well, a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of her 'comfort cooking' and choice of dish as tribute to Kamala Harris sparked a social media avalanche of reactions.
#PaneerTikka #USElections2020 #AmericaDecides2020