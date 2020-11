2020 Presidential Election Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 minutes ago 2020 Presidential Election If there is an electoral college tie, the Senate will choose the vice president and the house will choose the president. 0

WAY THINGSGeorgeTHE WAY THINGSTHE WAY THINGS STAND THISMORNING, THERE'S A SLIGHT CHANCETHAT THERE WILL BE AN ELECTORALCOLLEGE TIE...AND NEITHER MANGETS ENOUGH VOTES TO WIN.SO WHAT HAPPENS THEN?ACCORDING TO THE CONSTITUTION,THE SENATE WILL CHOOSE THE VICEPRESIDENT, WITH EACH SENATORGETTING A VOTE.THAT'S EASY.THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE WILLPICK THE PRESIDENT, BUT IT'SMORE COMPLICATED.EACH STATE WILL GET A VOTE...BUTIT WILL BASED ON WHICH PARTYCONTROL'S THE STATE'SDELEGATION.FOR INSTANCE, THERE ARE MOREFLORIDA REPUBLICANS IN THEHOUSE...SO THEY WOULD GET TOCHOOSE AND VOTE FOR DONALDTRUMP.THERE'S ONE MORE CAVEAT...IT