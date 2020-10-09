U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Global  
 

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday.

Bryan Wood reports.

THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN CORRECTED TO SHOW SUSAN COLLINS AFTER A PREVIOUS VERSION INCORRECTLY SHOWED LISA MURKOWSKI U.S. Democrats and Republicans both flipped Senate seats in Tuesday (November 3)'s elections.

As of early Wednesday news outlets reported that Democrat John Hickenlooper won his race in Colorado, while Doug Jones, the most vulnerable incumbent Democrat, lost as expected to Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville in Alabama.

In order to take the Senate majority, Democrats need to win four seats or three, if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the Presidential election.

That would give Vice President Kamala Harris a tie-breaking vote.

Republicans currently hold a majority of 53 seats in the 100-seat chamber.

How it will look after the election may come down to 14 competitive races, including 12 Republican-held seats, and 2 by Democrats.

The ultimate makeup of the Senate may not be known for some time.

In Georgia, a Republican-held seat is now headed to a January runoff after neither candidate secured a majority.

Eight other races remain to be called, including in Maine, wheremoderate Republican Senator Susan Collins'popularity has waned.

She's faced criticism for failing to be a moderating force in the Senate.

So far, Republican incumbents Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn fended off Democratic challenges in South Carolina and Texas andas expected in Kentucky, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election.

A Democratic victory in the Senate could lead to a new era in U.S. politics, if the party holds the House of Representatives and captures the White House.




