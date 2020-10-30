Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020: Expert on presidential election

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Election 2020: Expert on presidential election

Election 2020: Expert on presidential election

Fox 4 spoke with Dr. Peter Bergerson regarding the presidential election and what is next.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | FACTBOX | These states could decide the US presidential election

The US presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Trump, Biden head to Midwest with four days until election

The presidential candidates are setting their sights on battleground states in the Midwest with four...
CBS News - Published

Final CBS News Battleground Tracker before election shows early voters prefer Biden

CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the final Battleground Tracker...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

nanidaniels

The Strange Airbender I like how when its a presidential election almost everyonre thinks that they are a "political expert" 31 minutes ago

RobertGeist

Robert Geist @KYWNewsradio Re: recent @CBSNews election expert It has happened before. Presidential election of 1824, the U.… https://t.co/pvtOViaryx 48 minutes ago

oguillenjr

Ozzie Everyone is an analytics expert till they have to see the stats for a presidential election lol. 55 minutes ago

Flutter_ish

Sarah I @Misfit410 @jasonschreier @Castdeath97 If I were to design a system that balanced states with populace (and I’m no… https://t.co/2rfKtj5rML 55 minutes ago

cabhavbhavesh

Bhavesh Are you out of your mind ? You please concentrate on US presidential election. Don't give your expert opinion we d… https://t.co/kZuGBaYxBb 58 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut US policy won’t change regardless of who wins presidential election, expert says https://t.co/73ToQlhiW6 https://t.co/eltSHKV1tp 1 hour ago

ae_challinor

Ashley Challinor RT @OntarioCofC: The US presidential election is today. On Nov 17, join political strategist and former Chair of the Democratic National… 1 hour ago

dillikisoch

DillikiSoch Swaminathan Aiyar: There’s no Blue Wave, it is advantage Trump - The Economic Times.... Interesting article on the… https://t.co/sWJAQPltqs 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential election update 6 am [Video]

Presidential election update 6 am

Despite President Trump announcing his win, there is still many more votes to be counted and the race is far from over.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:03Published
2020 Presidential Election [Video]

2020 Presidential Election

If there is an electoral college tie, the Senate will choose the vice president and the house will choose the president.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:40Published
Milwaukee County ballot totals come in [Video]

Milwaukee County ballot totals come in

Although ballots have been counted, the unofficial results will need to be verified. People across the state give the reaction to the presidential race that still hasn't been called yet.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:46Published