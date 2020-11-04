Global  
 

Presidential election update 6 am

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:03s
Despite President Trump announcing his win, there is still many more votes to be counted and the race is far from over.


maliniw90th

Dr. Malini Nair RT @DecisionDeskHQ: WI Presidential Election Results (with Brown County update) Biden (D): 49.5% (1,595,122 votes) Trump (R): 49% (1,578,1… 2 minutes ago

TadyJerry

Can't Forget 20.10.20 🇳🇬 RT @SaharaReporters: UPDATE: Electoral Votes Biden 223 Trump 212 Source: New York Times/Associated Press #ElectionNight #Vote2020 #US… 3 minutes ago

kailynn_roberts

Kailynn Roberts RT @YouGovAmerica: Results from our final update to the 2020 presidential election model: ELECTORAL COLLEGE Biden 364 / Trump 174 POPULAR… 3 minutes ago

AmberJoCooper

Amber Jo Cooper RT @NewsNationNow: ☀ Good Morning! Here's your morning news update from NewsNation Now. WATCH: Election race tightens, presidential candida… 5 minutes ago

LoveEUToo

Kristian the Separatist 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @smarkets: #Election2020 UPDATE Joe Biden just traded at 80% to win the presdential election - the highest he has EVER been since the m… 5 minutes ago

ezeeayestaran

Ruso RT @smarkets: #Election2020 UPDATE Donald Trump just traded at 26.7% - his lowest chance of victory in almost a month. Joe Biden's win ch… 5 minutes ago

DavidGr71434070

David Greene RT @smarkets: #Election2020 UPDATE What an incredible night it's been in the US president market. Joe Biden's win chance is now back abov… 6 minutes ago

mr_airnext

Ernest Chuks RT @SaharaReporters: UPDATE: Electoral College Votes Biden 238 Trump 213 Source: Associated Press #ElectionNight #Vote2020 #USElection20… 7 minutes ago


2020 Presidential Election [Video]

If there is an electoral college tie, the Senate will choose the vice president and the house will choose the president.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:40Published
Joe Biden Wins Maryland's 10 Electoral Votes; Nationwide Results Too Close To Call [Video]

Democrat Joe Biden won Maryland's 10 electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating President Donald Trump in a heavily Democratic state.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
President Trump's Claim Of Fraud in Election Draws Skepticism [Video]

Skyler Henry reports President Trump has said he's prepared to go to the Supreme Court about the ballot count.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:35Published