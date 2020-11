BOTH MEN HAD MINIMAL CLOSECONTACTS AND NONINCLUDED COACHESOR PLAYERS.Brian: A NEW HEALTH ORDER TAKESAWAY THE LEVEL NUMBERS AND GOESTO A SYSTEM OF COLORS RANGINGFROM GREEN, WHICH IS GOOD, TORED, BEING BAD.MANY COMMUNITIES IN THE STATEARE ASKING PEOPLE TO LIMIT THEIRINTERACTIONS WITH OTHER PEOPLEAND TO WEAR YOUR MASK.

New public health order changes Colorado's Coronavirus levels

Key changes to COVID restrictions imposed in NSW eg hospitality venues, gyms, gatherings etc

On October 15, 2020, the Chief Medical Health Officer of Saskatchewan issued a new public health...