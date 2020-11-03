Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat
Bill Hagerty beat Marquita Bradshaw for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat, replacing Lamar Alexander, according to the Associated Press.
Republican Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat in Tenn.
Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat in TennesseeBill Hagerty wins open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee, beating challenger Marquita Bradshaw.
Marquita Bradshaw to wait for all votes to be counted before concedingMarquita Bradshaw was defeated by Bill Hagerty for the U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.
Bill Hagerty campaigningBill Hagerty is joined by Sen. Marsha Blackburn with a last minute stop in Chattanooga.