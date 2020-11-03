Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat Bill Hagerty beat Marquita Bradshaw for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat, replacing Lamar Alexander, according to the Associated Press. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Republican Bill Hagerty is next Tennessee U.S. Senator, defeating Democrat Marquita Bradshaw Election results for Republican Bill Hagerty vs. Democrat Marquita Bradshaw in race to fill vacant...

Upworthy - Published 9 hours ago



