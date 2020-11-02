Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:43s - Published
2 minutes ago
Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day
Scripps reporter Joe St.
George takes a look at were we stand in Nevada and across the nation in the early morning hours after Election Day, and what happens next.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
In many of the last several presidential elections, the outcome has been projected on election night...
Christian Post - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots.
Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 17 hours ago
Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting With almost 102 million Americans voting early and millions more waiting in lines on election day, the rancorous campaign across a polarised nation clearly struck a nerve with the electorate.View on.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50 Published 17 hours ago