Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:43s - Published
Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day

Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day

Scripps reporter Joe St.

George takes a look at were we stand in Nevada and across the nation in the early morning hours after Election Day, and what happens next.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

4 possible outcomes of the 2020 presidential election

In many of the last several presidential elections, the outcome has been projected on election night...
Christian Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia [Video]

Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia

Joe Biden addressed supporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying that if hegets elected President there won't be "red states or blue states, just theUnited States of America". With almost 102 million..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots [Video]

Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots

With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots. Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting [Video]

Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting

With almost 102 million Americans voting early and millions more waiting in lines on election day, the rancorous campaign across a polarised nation clearly struck a nerve with the electorate.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published