61% of Americans Want to Abolish the Electoral College, Mostly Democrats Veuer - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:09s - Published 61% of Americans Want to Abolish the Electoral College, Mostly Democrats Five times in U.S. history the presidential winner has lost the popular vote, including the 2016 elections. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this