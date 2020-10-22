'Will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' Nityanand Rai asks Oppositions

Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"Oppositions accuse BJP that it forces people to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

I want to ask Rahul and Tejashwi if an Indian won't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', will he say 'Pakistan Zindabad'?" asked Rai during public rally in Bihar's Araria.