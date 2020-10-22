'Will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' Nityanand Rai asks Oppositions
Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
"Oppositions accuse BJP that it forces people to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
I want to ask Rahul and Tejashwi if an Indian won't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', will he say 'Pakistan Zindabad'?" asked Rai during public rally in Bihar's Araria.
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.
The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The BJP promised to provide free Covid vaccination to all in the state once it was developed. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP's manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bihar'. The party has also promised to provide medical, engineering and technical education in Hindi and promised to appoint 3 lakh new teachers across different levels in the next year. This comes as the Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh jobs in its very first cabinet meet if elected to power. Bihar will vote in three phases between October 28th and November 7th. The results will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began 'Vetri Vel Yatra' on November 06 despite state govt denying permission for it, giving COVID-19 as the reason. 'Vetri Vel Yatra' is a month-long rally in which 6 abodes of Lord Murugan will be visited.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in West Bengal. BJP worker Bibhishan Hansda's house is in Chaturdihi village of Bankura district. It was a vegetarian platter of Bengali delicacies, served on a plate with banana leaf on it. Shah was accompanied by BJP's Kailash Vijayvergiya, Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh. Post lunch, the home minister had a brief interaction with the family members and local people. Shah, who is on a two-day tour to Bengal, arrived in Bankura on Thursday morning. He is in Bankura to take stock of the party's organisation in the district. Shah is scheduled to hold meetings and meet representatives of various communities and social groups. The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year. Bankura is one of the districts where BJP had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP bagged both parliamentary seats in the district which is dominated by tribal and backward communities.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win."
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.
