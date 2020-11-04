10 Starbucks copycat recipes to try at home Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:04s - Published 4 days ago 10 Starbucks copycat recipes to try at home This roundup of easy Starbucks dupeswill definitely scratch your Starbuck's itch.1. Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites This replicates all the flavor and textureof Starbucks’ signature breakfast dish.2. Grilled Cheesethe secret to the buttery, flaky-crustedsandwich is Parmesan butter.3. Caramel FrappucinoIt only uses four simple ingredients andcan be tweaked into a vegan version.4. Pumpkin Spice LatteInspired Taste came up withthis 10-minute dupe (Hint: Thesecret is pumpkin purée).5. Pink DrinkNutmeg Nanny’s recipe uses açaí teato make the fruity beverage.6. S’mores FrappuccinoYou’ll need a blender, graham crackersand Dutch-process cocoa powder.7. Iced Matcha LatteCooking with Janica’s three-ingredientrecipe is quick and easy.8. London FogAli Martin of Gimme Some Oven figured outthe secret ingredient: a hint of lavender.9. Pumpkin Cream Cold BrewShugary Sweets recommendsusing an Aerolatte or milk frother.10. Iced Latte Starbucks threw customers a bone during thepandemic and shared their iced latte recipe 0

