Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Florida still a swing state

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:20s - Published
Is Florida still a swing state
With red wins over the past few elections, is Florida still a swing state?

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Wins Florida, Swing State Key to His Re-Election

President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Florida, the Associated Press projected,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Can Joe Biden Peel Away Older Voters in Florida?

In the swing state’s conservative retirement communities, some voters have switched sides. And some...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSydney Morning Herald


President Trump Takes Florida’s 29 Electoral Votes

President Donald Trump won the crucial swing state of Florida, whose 29 electoral votes were...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

DE4DLYD1VINE

— ## ᴠᴀᴍᴘ ʙʟɪss !! ෆ.° ⚰️ @URD3M0NBF theyre still counting votes but trump won the big states of texas and florida.. we’re hoping biden wins… https://t.co/fNFuhpuu27 37 minutes ago

iloveportwine

Comrade Alexander 🇵🇷 Why is Florida Still considered a swing state if it always goes red 46 minutes ago

cecitpantin

Cecilia Pantin @nicolelovar West coast, northeast are blue .... Florida should be taken out of the swing state list. I am so disap… https://t.co/VFCmXgTCIf 59 minutes ago

ndottee

Rebuild The Unions @lewis_goodall Thing is can Florida even still be considered that much of a swing state these days? Feel like it's… https://t.co/mHmRz0Cqjd 1 hour ago

SuperSonicX22

TJ RT @MightyKeef: Florida hasn’t been blue in almost a decade. Idk why people still consider that a swing state lol 2 hours ago

ndottee

Rebuild The Unions @A_RebelPatriot @mattdpearce But this is based on an assumption that Florida is still a swing state that needs to b… https://t.co/F2M2gIi8mV 2 hours ago

MalarkeyHound

Malarkey Hound @mcimaps Florida voted for Trump in '16, has two Republican Senators and a Republican Governor. Why do people still… https://t.co/PVjGPtcUiR 3 hours ago

gabbymiernik

Gabby 📢 So glad I'll be moving out of Florida come May. We're not a swing state. We're a state filled with far-right racist… https://t.co/gAhpnddYsx 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Defeats Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump Defeats Biden in Florida

The president took the largest of the traditional swing states.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published
High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home [Video]

High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home

For some wealthy Americans, a stamp just won't cut it as a ballot-delivery device: they're determined to cast their votes in person. According to Business Insider, some wealthy voters are chartering..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published