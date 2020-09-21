PM walks out of Commons debate as Theresa May speaks

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December. The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the world awaits the result of the US election, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "May I, on behalf of all members, wish you a very happy anniversary and thanks to you Mr Speaker for making the speakership great again." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses for the “nightmare” Covid situationand vowed that England’s second national lockdown will end on December 2. In apre-recorded speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference,the Prime Minister said: “I wan to apologise to all of you who areexperiencing the frustrations and the nightmare of the Covid world. “I knowhow tough it has been for you and I’m full of admiration for the determinationyou’ve shown in persevering through this crisis. “I want to thank you for theheroic efforts you’ve made to look after your employees, to make your premisesCovid-secure, putting in Perspex screens, all the trouble you’ve gone to incomplying with the kinds of diktats that I never believed we would have toimpose which, I assure you, go completely against every free market instinct Ipossess. “And, believe me, we will end these autumn measures on December 2when they expire.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of Commons the chancellor also said the Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Professor Andrew Pollard has said there is a "small chance" that there will be a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas. The head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team's comments came as he updated the House of Commons Science and Technology committee today. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack on home soil is very likely. The move comes after recent terror attacks in France and Austria. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult..