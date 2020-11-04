Robin's Unique Boutique Turns 12!

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

WCBI's Eric Crosswhite is joined by employees of Robin's Unique Boutique in Aberdeen to talk about their twelfth anniversary and a special sale going on this Friday and Saturday from 10 AM - 5 PM.

Sunrise slate 110420-pkg eric crosswhite: welcome back everybody.

We are joined now by bethany and jamie from robbins unique boutique.

Good morning guys.

Thank you for joining us.

Bethany: thank you for having us.

Jamie: good morning.

Thank you.

Eric crosswhite: a big weekend for robbin's unique boutique celebrating 12 years, and you're doing something special to do that.

Bethany: yes.

It's our big 12 year.

It's a two day event, so friday and saturday from 10 to five.

We'll have door busters every hour, discounts, sales, and then our favorite jewelry designer will be there.

Eric crosswhite: and jamie, what does it mean for the boutique to be a part of something like this?

What do you think about that?

Jamie: i love it.

It's great.

You get to see a lot of people from all over mississippi, and alabama, and some in tennessee.

We just got great customers, great employees, and all of that.

Look forward to a great weekend.

Eric crosswhite: yeah, and bethany, i know you want to give back to the community, but also specifically this year to help out the hospice.

Bethany: right.

Normally we give back with their big celebration village they do every year in october.

This year, just due to everything that was going on, they weren't able to have it, and we weren't able to attend.

Bethany: we just wanted to give back, because they do so much for us when our families are in need.

We just wanted to give back to them to show that we love and support them.

Eric crosswhite: and jamie, for those few people out there that haven't been to robin's unique boutique before, what kind of things can they expect?

What kind of shopping items can they get?

Jamie: the latest trend, the hottest shoes, the hottest jewelry.

We got the top brands, robin would tell you it's the place to be.

Eric crosswhite: right.

Anything else going on this year that you want to talk about, bethany?

I know celebrating 12 years, that's quite an accomplished.

Bethany: yeah.

We just got done with christmas open house.

We'll do the 12 years, our next big event will be black friday.

Then we're going to just try to throughout december throw different events here and there, just to give everybody extra shopping days, and nights to come and shop.

Eric crosswhite: right.

I know it's been a difficult year for everybody, and particularly local businesses.

What's that been like for robin's unique boutique?

Bethany: it's been different.

It's been different.

We've had to adjust, and overcome a lot of obstacles, but we have a great online store, and our customers have been great.

We've adjusted, and overcame this year.

Eric crosswhite: it's got to be kind of weird for the customers to come in, and not know how to handle the sales jamie, but there are plenty of people there to help you know where to go, and what to do.

Jamie: yes, that's true.

Some of them come in with face masks.

We've got hand sanitizer.

We practice social distance and all of that.

We try not to be so harsh, but let them enjoy it at the same time.

Eric crosswhite: absolutely.

Bethany do want to remind everybody this weekend, what they need to do, where they need to go?

Bethany: yes, so robin's unique boutique in aberdeen, mississippi.

It's friday and saturday 10 to 5:00 pm.

Eric crosswhite: okay.

All right.

Anything else you guys would like to add?

Bethany: want to add something?

Jamie: think that's it, just come out,