Karva Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap shares picture of her mehendi design Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:55s - Published 8 minutes ago Karva Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap shares picture of her mehendi design On the occasion of Karwa Chauth actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of her mehendi design. #Karwachauth #TahiraKashyap 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Corona Update Bot RT @Spotboye: #KarwaChauth2020: @ayushmannk’s wife @tahira_k's mehendi gets closely related to Coronavirus! #Coronavirus | #KarwaChauthSpe… 6 hours ago SpotboyE #KarwaChauth2020: @ayushmannk’s wife @tahira_k's mehendi gets closely related to Coronavirus! #Coronavirus |… https://t.co/hQx7t0EV1Q 6 hours ago Hindustan Times Karva Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap’s self applied mehendi reminds people of coronavirus, Shilpa Shetty reacts https://t.co/gs0CIy8Zjj 6 hours ago HT Entertainment Karva Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap’s self applied mehendi reminds people of coronavirus, Shilpa Shetty reacts… https://t.co/eKMNk4Vt7c 7 hours ago