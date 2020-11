Queen Elizabeth Was “Worried” About Her Heirs When They Contracted Covid-19 Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published 9 minutes ago Queen Elizabeth Was “Worried” About Her Heirs When They Contracted Covid-19 Queen Elizabeth is the British monarch but she is also a mom and grandma, and she was understandably “worried” when her son and grandson contracted Covid19. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Abbie Royal👸🏻 RT @Daily_Express: Queen heartbreak: Monarch 'worried' about Prince William's wellbeing after positive test https://t.co/doSDZbtfqC 1 day ago Daily Express Queen heartbreak: Monarch 'worried' about Prince William's wellbeing after positive test https://t.co/doSDZbtfqC 1 day ago Wes Didier @thedailybeast @steeletalk Ah he was worried about us. If he really cared he and his family could get off the publi… https://t.co/rwJDlnkflK 2 days ago Ambereen Dadabhoy @KVMFinn Thank you 😘 I considered putting on white cake makeup à la Queen Elizabeth but then got worried about whiteface 🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ 6 days ago