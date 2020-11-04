Who will win the Senate?

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
As with the presidency, the Senate race this election cycle is too close tocall.

We take a look at why it is important.


U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Democrats see "narrowing" path to Senate majority as some races remain undecided

 As Americans anxiously await the results of the presidential election, Democrats are hoping to also flip enough Senate seats to take the majority in the chamber...
CBS News
Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in Kentucky [Video]

Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in Kentucky

The race between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic candidate Amy McGrath was called a win for McConnell by the Associated Press.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Election not yet resolved, with critical Catholic issues hanging in the balance

CNA Staff, Nov 3, 2020 / 11:06 pm (CNA).- Control of the White House and Senate remained unresolved...
CNA - Published

Fox News: Colorado Flips First Senate Seat With John Hickenlooper Win

Democrats have flipped their first Senate seat with John Hickenlooper edging out Republican incumbent...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Georgia has two contested Senate races in a rare twist. Both could be headed to a runoff.

Georgia has two contested U.S. Senate races and both could head to a runoff election. If so, balance...
USATODAY.com - Published


Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat [Video]

Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seat

Bill Hagerty beat Marquita Bradshaw for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat, replacing Lamar Alexander, according to the Associated Press.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:44Published
2020 Presidential Election [Video]

2020 Presidential Election

If there is an electoral college tie, the Senate will choose the vice president and the house will choose the president.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:40Published
Maine One Of Senate Races That Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress [Video]

Maine One Of Senate Races That Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress

WBZ TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:36Published