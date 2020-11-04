Who will win the Senate?
As with the presidency, the Senate race this election cycle is too close tocall.
We take a look at why it is important.
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive racesDemocrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.
Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in KentuckyThe race between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic candidate Amy McGrath was called a win for McConnell by the Associated Press.
Bill Hagerty wins U.S. Senate seatBill Hagerty beat Marquita Bradshaw for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat, replacing Lamar Alexander, according to the Associated Press.
2020 Presidential ElectionIf there is an electoral college tie, the Senate will choose the vice president and the house will choose the president.
Maine One Of Senate Races That Could Tip Balance Of Power In CongressWBZ TV's Nick Emmons reports.