Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India.

While Trump is tough on China, his trade tussle with India as well as stance on immigration have been hurdles.

Meanwhile, a Biden administration is expected to be more vocal on issues like Jammu and Kashmir.

So how should the Modi government plan its next step with regards to relations with the US?