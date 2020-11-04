Hooked On Science - The Momentum Machine

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

Hooked on Science is brought to you by the Explorium in Lexington, Ky.

Jason lindsey: hey, it's jason lindsey spinning for science at the explorium of lexington, as i almost fly off.

It's a cool science experiment.

It's called the momentum machine.

You can spin for hours, but of course, you're going to want to give others a turn.

Parents, you're going to want to try it as well.

You'll learn more about it here at the explorium in lexington.

It teaches your kids more about why an ice skater might tuck their arms in or spread them out to make them go faster or slower.

Again, where are you going to find it at?

Here in central kentucky at the explorium of lexington.

You can learn more about the explorium of lexington by going to explorium.com.

