Best Bites: No Bake Cranberry Orange Cheesecake

This No-Bake Cranberry Orange Cheesecake recipe brings about the spirit of the holidays to a yummy mini confection.

These little individual-sized cheesecakes pack the perfect punch with gingersnap cookies used instead of a typical graham cracker crumb.

Enjoy the taste of the holidays between the layers of cranberry and orange!Ingredients:For the Crust 6 ounces crispy gingersnap cookies 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 3 tablespoons salted butter, meltedFor the Cheesecake 2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted 2 teaspoons orange zest 2 teaspoons vanilla extractFor the Cranberry Sauce Topping 12 ounces whole berry cranberry sauce 12 cup of orange juice 14 teaspoon pumpkin pie spiceDirections:In a food processor or blender, combine the gingersnap cookies and pumpkin pie spice.

Pulse the machine until the cookies form crumbs.

In a small bowl, combine cookie crumbs and butter, mix until combined.

Press crumbs onto the bottoms of individual serving dishes - about 2 heaping tablespoons per dish.

In a large bowl with a hand mixer on medium speed, beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and orange zest for about 3 minutes.

Add in vanilla extract and beat an additional minute.

To make the cranberry sauce topping, reduce cranberry sauce, orange juice, and pumpkin pie spice in a small saucepan until thickened.

Set aside until ready to serve.

Pipe or spoon cheesecake filling into individual serving dishes, directly onto the prepared crust layers.

Cover cheesecakes and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Before serving, top with cranberry sauce.