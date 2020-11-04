Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:57s - Published
Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features
Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5!
For this list, we’re taking a look at new abilities, accessories and innovations from Sony’s next-gen console.
Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5!
For this list, we’re taking a look at new abilities, accessories and innovations from Sony’s next-gen console.
Our countdown includes Revamped User Interface, DualSense Controller, Faster Load Times, Backward Compatibility, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and more!