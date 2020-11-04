Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:57s - Published
Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features

Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features

Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5!

For this list, we’re taking a look at new abilities, accessories and innovations from Sony’s next-gen console.

Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5!

For this list, we’re taking a look at new abilities, accessories and innovations from Sony’s next-gen console.

Our countdown includes Revamped User Interface, DualSense Controller, Faster Load Times, Backward Compatibility, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this