Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

While Delhi Government imposed ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali over pollution concerns and extant COVID situation, a few children feel there should be some relaxations, as the decision would "spoil fun". "I am sad, but anyway we have to follow the rule, but there should be some relaxations, for half hour at least," said Yash near India Gate. "As Diwali came, govt got reason to ban firecrackers, but it is the only festival when we burst crackers. They should shut factories causing pollution," said Arpit. However, another child said that we should burst as less crackers as we can.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to respond is to get your act together forthe Everton game," he added.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published