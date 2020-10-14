Global  
 

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.


Ronaldo to make Portugal return against France, Croatia

 Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named in the Portugal squad to play a friendly against Andorra and Nations League matches against France and Croatia. The..
Cristiano Ronaldo Rips Off Shirt, Flaunts Post-COVID Hardbody in Return to Soccer

 There was no Quarantine 15 for Cristiano Ronaldo ... The Juventus striker returned to the pitch Sunday after spending nearly 4 weeks in isolation battling..
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia

 Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Quarantine After Negative COVID test

 Soccer fans, rejoice ... Cristiano Ronaldo is free of COVID-19! The superstar's team, Juventus, made the announcement Friday ... saying the 35-year-old has..
