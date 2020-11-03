CNN's John King has 'fun' on Election Day with interactive maps Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:39s - Published 40 seconds ago CNN's John King has 'fun' on Election Day with interactive maps CNN's John King had "fun" on election night while providing commentary for several hours using the network's interactive maps. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Malliotakis Declares Victory Over Rose



With 95% of precincts reporting in the contentious battle for New York City's 11th Congressional District, Republican Challenger Nicole Malliotakis has declared victory over Democratic incumbent Max.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:12 Published 6 hours ago Pennsylvania Early Focus, Election Day Misinformation



New York (CNN Business) Pennsylvania, which could be critical in determining who wins the presidency, has emerged as an early focus of online misinformation on Election Day, with much of it coming from.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 16 hours ago Election Day Forecast With Paul Heggen



For voters who still need to head to the polls before 8 p.m., expect continued clear skies and mild temperatures. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s overnight. Expect continued warmth on.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:38 Published 16 hours ago

