Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, PDD

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.3%.

Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 187.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 4.0%.

Fox is lower by about 30.0% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is DocuSign, trading up 7.7% on the day.




