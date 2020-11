The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.



Related videos from verified sources Warnock vs Loeffler



The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 10 hours ago The Company He Keeps: Doug Collins Announces Roger Stone As His Campaign Surrogate



Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia is making a run for the Senate. He faces stiff competition from Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rafael Warnock, who has a significant edge over.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago Loeffler Isn’t Bothered By Trump’s Sexist History



Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) told reporters that she doesn’t disagree with anything that President Donald Trump has said or done. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:18 Published 6 days ago