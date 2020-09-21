Global  
 

Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May in Commons

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson walks out of the Commons just as former prime minister TheresaMay stood up to speak.

Ms May looked shocked as Mr Johnson departed to audiblegasps from some MPs.


PM walks out of Commons debate as Theresa May speaks [Video]

PM walks out of Commons debate as Theresa May speaks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked out of a House of Commons debate once his predecessor Theresa May began talking. MPs were gathered to debate and vote on the upcoming lockdown measures to that are to be introduced in England at midnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty' [Video]

Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty'

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Starmer calls for clarity on lockdown end date [Video]

Starmer calls for clarity on lockdown end date

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December. The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
PM thanks Speaker for 'making the speakership great again' [Video]

PM thanks Speaker for 'making the speakership great again'

At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the world awaits the result of the US election, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "May I, on behalf of all members, wish you a very happy anniversary and thanks to you Mr Speaker for making the speakership great again." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she cannot support the United Kingdom Internal MarketBill.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England [Video]

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England

MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote. Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

23 HCs for special courts to try netas, Madras HC dissents

 The Supreme Court’s idea of setting up enough number of special courts for speedy trial of sitting and former MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges has gathered..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: PM warns UK faces 'medical and moral disaster' without action

 Boris Johnson told MPs he was "right to try every possible option" before telling people to stay at home.
BBC News

'Thousands of lives would have been saved' had PM imposed England Covid-19 lockdown when advised, expert says

 A scientist advising the government's Covid response has said "thousands of lives" would have been saved had Boris Johnson imposed England's Covid-19 lockdown..
WorldNews

