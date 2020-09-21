Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked out of a House of Commons debate once his predecessor Theresa May began talking.
MPs were gathered to debate and vote on the upcoming lockdown measures to that are to be introduced in England at midnight.
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December. The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date.
At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the world awaits the result of the US election, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "May I, on behalf of all members, wish you a very happy anniversary and thanks to you Mr Speaker for making the speakership great again."
Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.
MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote. Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.
