First Star in the Milky Way to Send Out Radio Signals Is Sending Them Out Again And this time scientists are ready.

Neutrinos Could be Key in Understanding Where These Mysterious Radio Signals in Space are Coming From



It’s what some astrophysicists say could be the “Rosetta Stone,” in understanding one of astronomy’s greatest mysteries. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:08 Published on September 16, 2020